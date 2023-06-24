Mumbai: Brawl erupts between staff and customers at bar, watch

Mumbai: A brawl erupted between the bouncers and a few customers at a bar in Mumbai yesterday night. The video of the incident is making the rounds on social media platforms. Reportedly, seven people have so far been arrested in this case.

Reportedly, the fight took place at the Escobar located in the Bandra area of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Twitter user Preeti Sompura posted a video of the incident and wrote in the caption, “yesterday night at Bandra’s Escobar. Customers beaten by pub bouncer and staffs.”

We can see in the video that people are exchanging punches while a few people trying to calm others. One of the bouncers is seen kicking someone, probably a customer. It can be seen that two clips have been merged in the video.