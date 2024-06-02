Mumbai-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing after receiving bomb threat

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight from Paris made emergency landing after it received a bomb threat on Sunday in Mumbai.

According to reports, Vistara’s flight UK 024 from Charles de Gaulle airport to Mumbai received a handwritten bomb threat note on an airsickness bag. Notably, the flight carrying 306 people landed safely in Mumbai at 10.19 am.

Following the incident, Vistara confirmed it and stated, “A security concern was noted by our staff onboard flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on June 2, 2024.” Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in a similar instance, a bomb threat targeting a Vistara flight was received at J&K’s Srinagar airport on Friday. Fortunately, it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check.

The Vistara flight UK611 was operating from Delhi to Srinagar. The development started after Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Srinagar received a bomb threat call regarding the flight.

“The aircraft was evacuated and a thorough search was carried out by CISF personnel. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to inspect the aircraft for any suspicious items. No explosive was found at the airport and the threat was proved to have been false,” said officials.