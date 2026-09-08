Mumbai Bandra’s iconic Gaiety-Galaxy cinema temporarily shuts down, Know why

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Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety-Galaxy cinema complex has temporarily stopped movie screenings because its management had not renewed its licence.

According to police sources, some organisations outside the theatre protested that the film Hanuman Ansh was not being given space inside the theatre. They said some people had also torn posters of the film Mirzapur during the protest. When the information came to light, the Mumbai Police registered the first case against about 10 to 12 protesters.

During the investigation, a team of police also visited G Galaxy theatre for routing inquiry. During the investigation, it was found that the theatre has not renewed its license from the year 2021-22 and after internal investigation, Mumbai Police gave notice to theatre to get closed.

The police immediately registered a case under Section 223 of the BNS against the operators of the theatre and a notice was issued and the theatre was shut down.

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However, theatre owner Manoj Desai had different explanation, saying the shutdown is due to a technical problem involving damaged cables. Talking about the temporary closure, Manoj said that the actual reason is some of the cables in the theatre got burned and he had to arrange for new cables from Lohar chawl, South Mumbai.

Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Bandra, Mumbai was started in 1972. It is one of the oldest theatres in Mumbai.

This cinema complex houses multiple screens, including the iconic Gaiety and Galaxy halls, and has, over the years, become a popular spot for filmmakers.