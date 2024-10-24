Mumbai Airport: Two passengers arrested with gold worth Rs. 7.69cr weighing 9487 gm

By KalingaTV Bureau
Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Two passengers were arrested at the Mumbai airport and three packages containing foreign-origin gold cumulatively weighing 9487 gm valued at Rs 7.69 Crores were recovered, said DRI Mumbai in a press release on Thursday.

The passengers travelling by flight IX 1762 from Jaipur to Mumbai were intercepted by DRI officials, according to the press release.

Both the passengers in their voluntary statements accepted that smuggled gold was concealed in the international route of the flight, which they had retrieved. It was also found that both the passengers were travelling with fake identities, added DRI Mumbai.

Both the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, of 1962, added the press release.
More details on the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

