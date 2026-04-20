Mumbai Airport to halt flight operations for 6 hours on May 7 for crucial runway upgrades

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Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday announced a temporary suspension of all flight operations on May 7, 2026, to facilitate essential pre-monsoon maintenance across its airside infrastructure.

The closure will involve both the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32, rendering the airport non-operational between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM (1100 hrs to 1700 hrs).

The annual maintenance is a critical component of CSMIA’s monsoon contingency plan. With Mumbai’s rainy season known for its intensity, the airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), utilises this window to ensure the health and longevity of the 1,033-acre airside.

Recognising the disruption a total closure can cause at one of the world’s busiest single-runway airports, CSMIA officials initiated stakeholder consultations six months in advance.

“As part of CSMIA’ s comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately,” it said.

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On March 8, Mumbai Airport experienced significant disruption with a total of 66 air traffic movements (ATMs) being cancelled, according to source-based information. The cancellations included 32 arrivals and 34 departures.

Earlier on March 3, a total of 107 ATMs were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as the West Asia conflict continued to disrupt flight operations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, with many complaining about a lack of facilities.

According to the official records, the cancellations included 54 arrivals and 53 departures on March 3.

A stranded passenger told ANI that his family was going for Umrah and had a flight on March 1, which was rescheduled due to the situation in the Middle East.

(Source: ANI)