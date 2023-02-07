Mumbai airport on high alert, call received from Indian Mujahideen terror group

Mumbai: Mumbai Police and other agencies were put on high alert at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a threat call was received on Monday. According to reports, the airport authorities received a distress call at 10:00 p.m.

The caller introduced himself as Imran Ahmed Sheikh and as a member of the Indian Mujahideen terror organization.

Mumbai police & other agencies at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after receiving threat call on Monday. Caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh & as member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Case filed & probe on: Mumbai police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

According to information from Mumbai Police, the airport’s security was immediately increased upon receiving the call, and agencies were notified to closely monitor any suspicious activity.

All agencies at the airport have been alerted after receiving the threatening call. The police have registered a case against this unknown person under Section 505(1) of the IPC and are starting an investigation.

It is worth noting that three years ago, a woman from Kerala bombed the Bengaluru International Airport. After which, the woman was taken into judicial custody for 11 days. According to the police, the woman was travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata. She booked a ticket on the Indogo flight. There was an argument with the officials during check-in at the airport. After that, she went inside the airport and said to blow up the airport.