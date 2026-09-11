Mumbai airport mosque row: MMRDA declares structure unauthorised

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Mumbai: The religious structure located adjacent to Terminal 2 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been declared unauthorized by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

MMRDA has asked the airport operator, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), to undertake the necessary actions to remove the structure, which is located close to the VIP arrival & taxi stand of T2.

MMRDA added that they have not permitted any construction there and the interim development plan made for the airport area notifies no plot of public place for worshipping.

The authority asked MIAL to commence demolition on a legally/administratively due process.

According to its concession, MIAL has the responsibility for the planning, development, construction, and maintenance of airport infrastructure and facilities in a defined notified area.

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The controversy has been raised by the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who visited the spot along with some party workers on September 3 and accused its administration of building the mosque without appropriate permission.

He has also demanded legal action against its builders.

Reports described the structure as an informal prayer shelter set up by people working nearby, instead of an authorized mosque.

Hence, it is understood that any move would happen as part of an appropriate procedure.