Mumbai Airport Customs seized 3.07 Kgs gold valued at Rs 1.63 crores

Mumbai Airport Customs
Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs on Tuesday evening seized a huge amount of gold at the Airport. The amount of gold that was seized amounted to 3.07 Kgs gold which was valued at Rs 1.63 Crores.

As per reports, the huge amount of gold was seized in two cases from pax arrived from Dubai by SpiceJet Flight SG-14 yesterday.

Gold dust in wax form was found concealed in the undergarments by the pax. Two pax are arrested, said Mumbai Customs.

