Mumbai Airport creates new record after handling 1,50,988 travelers in a day

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has created a new record after handling a record number of passengers in a single day. As per reports, on December 10, 2022, the Airport handled as many as 1, 50,988 passengers.

As per sources, the total number of domestic passengers were 1, 11,441 and international passengers were 39,547 with 892 ATMs which became the biggest single day record of the year set by CSMIA on 10th of December 2022.

On 10th of December, 2022, the Domestic Aviation Operations reached new heights with 414,114 people travelling on 2,798 flights. On this day there was a movement of 8,27,429 passengers and 5,586 flights.

As per reports, the Mumbai International Airports commenced “Passenger Centric” Key Initiatives in order to support the increase of the passengers movements. In order to meet the passenger expectations, CSMIA has increased its people resources by adding “Passenger Service Executives” accompanied by infrastructural facilities.