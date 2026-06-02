Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Third Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough in Palghar

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Mumbai: The breakthrough in the third mountain tunnel in Maharashtra has been achieved for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project at Ambesari village in Dahanu Taluka of Palghar district.

The tunnel is 417 metres long and 14.4 metres wide, designed to accommodate both up and down tracks of the Bullet Train corridor.

The excavation was carried out using the controlled drilling and blasting method from both ends. Advanced monitoring systems and geotechnical instruments were deployed throughout the excavation process to ensure structural stability and safety.

Real-time monitoring systems, including Surface Settlement Points (SSP), 3D targets, strain gauges, and seismographs, were installed for continuous monitoring of vibrations, tunnel behaviour, and nearby structures during excavation activities.

Special emphasis was given to worker safety inside the tunnel through proper ventilation systems, fire safety measures, controlled access arrangements, and continuous geotechnical monitoring.

Out of the total eight (08) mountain tunnels in the project, seven (07) are located in Palghar district of Maharashtra and one (01) in Valsad district of Gujarat.

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Work is moving ahead quickly, with four tunnels already fully dug out: MT-08 (350 metres): Completed on October 5, 2023, MT-05 (1.5 kilometres): Completed on January 2, 2026, MT-06 (454 metres): completed on February 3, 2026 and MT-07 (417 metres): completed on June 1, 2026.

The remaining four tunnels are actively under construction, such as MT-04: nearly 60% of the digging work is finished, MT-03: More than 80% of the excavation is complete, and MT-02 and MT-01: excavation work is moving forward at a steady pace.

With the excavation of this mountain tunnel, three mountain tunnels have been excavated within the last 5 months in Maharashtra, marking rapid progress in one of the most complex sections of the project.

All three mountain tunnels between Vapi and Boisar Bullet Train stations have been successfully excavated. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor passes through an important industrial region between Boisar in Maharashtra and Vapi in Gujarat, where construction work is progressing rapidly. The route between these two cities includes three (03) mountain tunnels (MT 08, MT-07 & MT-06).

(ANI)

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