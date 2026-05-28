Mumbai: 550 police personnel deployed, social media monitored to ensure peaceful Bakrid celebrations

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Mumbai: As Bakrid celebrations continued across the city, police authorities said extensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peace and law and order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mira Road) Rahul Chavan said that around 550 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai, with continuous patrolling underway in sensitive areas.

“Police have been deployed in sensitive areas. Currently, the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere. Social media is also being monitored,” DCP Chavan told ANI.

Officials said the deployment is aimed at maintaining communal harmony and ensuring that the festival passes off peacefully across the region.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that illegal animal slaughter for Bakri Eid was taking place at several locations in Mumbai, including Mankhurd, Deonar, and Govandi, and urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police to take action.

In a post on X, Somaiya claimed that qurbani was being carried out in housing societies and residential complexes despite designated slaughter locations and licensed markets being available nearby.

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“Dozen’s places illegal Kurbani Katal at Mankhurd, Deonar, Govandi…. in Housing Societies/Complexes. Bakri Eid Kurbani inspite of Markets/Shops Kurbani Places (designated places) available nearby areas. BMC Police must act,” Somaiya posted.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cancelled permission earlier granted for Bakri Eid qurbani at the premises of Azad Nagar D-3 building, Satellite Garden Phase-2, on Aarey Bhaskar Road in Goregaon (East).

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the ‘festival of sacrifice’. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion.

(Source: ANI)