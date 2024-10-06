Mumbai: 5 dead as fire breaks out at a shop in Chembur

Mumbai: At least five people were killed after a fire broke out at a shop in a single-storey building in Siddharth Colony of Chembur East on the early hours of Sunday. Among the deceased people there were two minors, who died in the fire.

According to reports, the fire was reported at 5.20 am at Chembur East’s A N Gaikward Marg. The fire first broke out in the ground floor of the structure at a shop. While the upper floor housed a residential unit. The fire was reportedly first confined to the wiring, installments in the shop, and nearby household items.

The victims have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Narendra Gupta (10), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Prem Gupta (30) and Anita Gupta (30). All the victims were taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital upon rescue where they were declared to be brought dead.

