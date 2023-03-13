Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Mumbai: 1 killed, 800-1000 hutments gutted as fire breaks out in Malad

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Mumbai 800-1000 hutments gutted fire
Photo: ANI

Mumbai: One person killed while 800 to 1000 hutments gutted as fire breaks out in Malad East area of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Monday. The fire broke in Anand Nagar, Appa pada. Initially it started as a level two fire which later reached to level 3.

The fire in Anand nagar, Appa pada, Malad East has reached level 3. There have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation at the spot. One dead body has been recovered & was sent to hospital, enquiry of any injured and missing persons is in progress: BMC said, tweeted by ANI.

800-1000 hutments gutted in level 3 fire that broke out in shanties in a slum in Malad: BMC said, further reads the tweet.

