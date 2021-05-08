As the entire world is battling the against the deadly novel coronavirus, there seems to be another important disease which has proved to be fatal when left untreated. That is Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in children.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that appears to be linked to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Most children who become infected with the coronavirus disease have only a mild illness. But in children who develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome the organs and tissues such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes become severely inflamed.

Scientists from around the world, including pediatric specialists, are working together to understand MIS-C and how best to diagnose and treat it.

However, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) wants to reassure parents that very few children get severely ill from the virus that causes COVID-19. So far, most children who have been diagnosed with MIS-C have recovered after getting medical care.

Symptoms of MIS-C

Children with MIS-C may have fever for 24 hours or more, inflammation in their bodies and problems with many organs, such as the intestines, heart, brain, lungs, skin, and kidneys. Children with MIS-C may also have thrombosis (blood clots), poor heart function, or kidney injury.

Some more symptoms include:

fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher) lasting 24 hours or more

abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

neck pain

rash or changes in skin color

bloodshot eyes

seems extra tired

shortness of breath

pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away

becoming confused

unable to wake up or stay awake

bluish lips or face

Emergency warning signs of MIS-C

Severe stomach pain

Difficulty breathing

Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds — depending on skin tone

New confusion

Inability to wake up or stay awake

Treatment of MIS-C:

Depending on the child’s symptoms and test results, they will be on steroids which will help treat swelling or inflammation,fluids will be given through vein, they will be given heart medicines or low dose aspirin

Causes Of MIS-C

Though the exact cause of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children MIS-C is not known yet, but it appears to be an excessive immune response related to coronavirus disease. Many children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome have a positive antibody test result. This means they’ve had a recent infection with the Covid-19 virus.

Prevention From MIS-C

The best way to prevent MIS-C is to keep taking steps to help avoid exposure to COVID-19.

Wash hands often using soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.​

Avoid people who are sick and keep a 6-foot distance between your child and people outside your household.

Wear cloth face coverings.

Clean and disinfect “high touch” surfaces daily.