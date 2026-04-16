Multiple schools receive bomb threats in Chandigarh, probe on

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Chandigarh: Multiple schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, prompting swift action by police authorities.

The schools that reported receiving threats include St Soldier International School (Sector 45), Ryan International School (Sector 49), Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Saupin’s School (Sector 32), St. John’s School (Sector 26), Kundana International School, Shivalik Public School, Vivek High School (Sector 38), and Delhi Public School (Sector 40).

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Chandigarh Police launched search operations across all campuses. “Nothing suspicious has been found so far, and search operations are ongoing,” police said.

Further details are awaited.