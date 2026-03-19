Multiple arrests in Manipur as security forces intensify operations; drugs, arms seized

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Imphal: Security forces and Manipur Police intensified search and enforcement operations across the state, leading to multiple arrests of insurgent cadres, extortionists, and drug traffickers, along with significant seizures of narcotics, arms, and vehicles, even as the overall law-and-order situation remained normal in the past 24 hours.

As per the press note, “On March 17, security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK, one Thoudam Jingko

Singh alias Sanathoi (25) of Thoudam Wangmataba, Thoubal district from Thoudam Laishram Leirak area under Thoubal-PS, Thoubal district. From his possession, 02 (two) 7.62×39 mm live rounds, 01 (one) mobile phone along with SIM card, and 01 (one) Honda Activa were seized.”

On March 18, security forces arrested an extortionist, a KCP (PWG) active woman cadre,one Thokchom Devarani Devi (43) of Kongba Makha Ucheckon under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district from her residence. A mobile phone was recovered from her.

The same day, security forces arrested an extortionist, a KCP (PWG) active cadre, one Moirangthem Jiten Singh alias Nanao (46) of Kongba Laishram Leikai, Imphal East district from his locality and recovered a mobile phone from him.

Manipur Police also arrested one person of Toribari Village under Kangpokpi-PS, Senapati district from Phougakchao Ikhai- PS NAKA Check Point, Bishnupur district. From his possession, 01 (one) three-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, approximately 1.5 Kgs opium, 01 (one) carry backpack, 01 (one) mobile phone, and 01 (one) Aadhaar card were seized.

On 17 March, Manipur Police arrested one person, aged 21 of Keirao Makting Awang Leikai under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district from the proximity of Kwakta Sericulture Training Institute along the NH-02 under Phougakchao-PS, Bishnupur district. From his possession, 01 (one) four-wheeler Alto car, approximately 271 grams of Heroin no. 4, and 01 (one) keypad mobile phone were seized.

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The same day, Manipur Police arrested one Laishram Kunjomani Singh (52) of Iram Siphai Mayai Leikai A/P Sagolband Amudon Akham Leikai, Imphal West district from Bora Gali, Thangal Bazar under City-PS, Imphal West district. The 56,216 capsules of SP tablets, and a mobile phone were seized from him.

“Movement of 155 vehlcles carrying essential Items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up In all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches In order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,” said press note.

A total of 114 Nakas/Check points were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, however none was detained.

Manipur police made an appeal to the public not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos.

Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences.

Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.