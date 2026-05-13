Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, Prateek Yadav dies at 38

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Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party leader late Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away on Wednesday. He was 38 years old.

Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, was brought to the hospital by his family members on Wednesday morning, where he was declared dead.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Prateek was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

As per reports, body is currently undergoing a post-mortem examination. The actual cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is released.

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Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has expressed condolences on Parteek Yadav’s untimely demise. “The demise of Shri Prateek Yadav is extremely saddening. May the departed soul attain peace. Heartfelt tributes,” the party wrote on X.

श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुखद! ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 13, 2026

Prateek Yadav married Aparna Yadav in 2011. She has remained politically active over the years.

She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She later joined the BJP in 2022 and was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission in 2024.