Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away At 82

Delhi: Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82, confirmed Akhilesh Yadav.

He was under treatment at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital since last week.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is in the ICU of a Gurugram hospital, is “quite critical”, the hospital said on Sunday.

The Medanta hospital said that he is on life saving drugs, and being treated in the ICU by “a comprehensive team of specialists”.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was admitted in the hospital for the treatment and shifted to the ICU when his condition worsened.

According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 8.15 a.m. on Monday. His son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about his demise.