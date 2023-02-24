Mukul Sangma was involved in ‘killing’ innocent citizens: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma asserted that supporting the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming election equals to wasting the vote as the party will never come to power in the state. He also termed party leader Mukul Sangma a “dictatorial person” and accused him of being involved in “killing” innocent citizens.

Addressing an election rally at Dadenggre in the Garo Hills on Thursday, the Chief Minister said: “There is no point in supporting TMC or any other party. The NPP is set to form the government. Do not waste your vote supporting other parties.

“Mukul Sangma may have joined TMC, but he is the same person, who has killed innocent civilians while in power. Garo Hills will never forget the incident, where nine lives were lost.”

Conrad Sangma also tried to label Trinamool Congress as an “outsider” party and said” “Mukul Sangma left Congress, as he thought there was no future in the Congress party, but he failed to calculate that the people of Garo Hills will never accept a party that is from outside when they have the option to choose a party from its own state.”

Further accusing Mukul Sangma of using force and not initiating dialogue to resolve issues and conflict, Conrad Sangma asserted that his party believes in carrying forward the views of the people.

“We will never do anything that is against the aspiration of the people. Our party always stands to protect and safeguard the interests of our people,” he claimed.

He added that in the last five years there were many challenges before the state government, there were situations when civil bodies had to protest, but it never used force but always initiated dialogue with the agitating groups.