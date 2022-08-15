Mukesh Ambani, family get threat calls, 8 anonymous telephone calls made at Reliance Hospital An anonymous call was recieved at Reliance Hospital noting death threats to Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family on Monday, August 15.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family have received death threats on Monday, August 15. The calls were made by an anonymous person on the Reliance Foundation’s Harskisandas Hospital’s telephone.

The DB Marg police are trying to get more information.

In a statement, the officials said that Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint about the threat calls that were made to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. “A probe is underway,” said Mumbai Police.

In an update in the case, police have detained a man living in the suburbs of Mumbai for his alleged connection to the calls.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time for the billionaire to receive death threats. Last year, a Scorpio car with 20 explosive gelatin sticks along with a threat note was found outside Ambani’s residence ‘Antilla.’ Soon after being spotted, police were informed of the matter and several cops including Mumbai’s crime intelligence unit headed by Sachin Vaze, reached the spot for investigation.

A few days later, the case was handed over to the NIA following the mysterious death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren. Notably, Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio, which he earlier claimed to have stolen a week before the incident.