Mubai: Fire breaks out on shooting set of popular TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’: Watch

Mumbai, July 18: Fire breaks out on shooting set of popular TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya': Watch
Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) A fire broke out on Saturday on the set of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya”. No casualty has been reported in the incident that happened at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai’s Chandivali area.
The cause of the fire is being speculated as short circuit, though details are yet to come in.
Shooting was in progress when the incident happened, but all actors and crew members were moved to safety.
“Kumkum Bhagya” stars Shabir Ahuwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, and is one of the most popular Balaji soaps, airing on Zee TV.
Shoot for the show had started only a few days ago after months of lockdown.
Recently, Killick Nixon Studio was shut for a few days after “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” actor Parth Samthaan tested Covid-19 positive.