Fire breaks out on 'Kumkum Bhagya' set

Mubai: Fire breaks out on shooting set of popular TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’: Watch

By IANS

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) A fire broke out on Saturday on the set of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya”. No casualty has been reported in the incident that happened at Killick Nixon Studio in Mumbai’s Chandivali area.

The cause of the fire is being speculated as short circuit, though details are yet to come in.

Shooting was in progress when the incident happened, but all actors and crew members were moved to safety.


“Kumkum Bhagya” stars Shabir Ahuwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, and is one of the most popular Balaji soaps, airing on Zee TV.

Shoot for the show had started only a few days ago after months of lockdown.

Ekta Kapoor: Photo: IANS

Recently, Killick Nixon Studio was shut for a few days after “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2” actor Parth Samthaan tested Covid-19 positive.

You might also like
Nation

Assam to provide airfare, free stay to plasma donors from other states

Offbeat

Angel doctor takes care of 6-month-old after his parents test COVID positive

Miscellany

Are you an EPF account holder? Then you must know this initiative of EPFO

Nation

Kangana Ranaut offers to Return Padma Shri if She Can’t Prove Her Claims About…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.