MS Dhoni gets new hairstyle, fans comment ‘under 19 khelne ka plan hai kya’

Ms Dhoni has got a new hairstyle. And his new look photos are rocking on social media. Mahi’s fans have gone crazy for the ‘Young, Dynamic & Handsome’ look of their favourite cricketer. A few of the fans have commented whether he has some plan to play the Under 19 cricket. Earlier Dhoni donned long hair, but now he has got a shorter cut hairstyle. And he has styled it with different shades of brown.

Popular hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a few photo of MS Dhoni’s new haircut on Instagram on Friday. And within a couple of hours the post has garnered 1,78,896 likes.

“Our Young, Dynamic & Handsome Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s a pure joy to cut & style our Thala’s hair and he is always courteous enough to let me click his pics,” caption of the post reads.

Dhoni is fondly nicknamed ‘Thala’ by Chennai Super Kings fans. Thala means ‘leader’ in Tamil.

And the post has received a number of interesting comments from Dhoni’s fans and social media users.

“Under 19 khelne ka plan hai kya,” commented a user.

Another comment reads, “Man is aging in reverse Thala for a reason.”

“Mahi bhai u19 khelne ka plan h kya,” comments another user.