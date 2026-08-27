MPSC Paper leak case: 6 arrested, including 3 commission officials

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Mumbai: The MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam paper leak case has taken a significant step with the Mumbai Crime Branch nabbing six individuals, including three officials of the MPSC.

Among the accused are three MPSC personnel, the director of a coaching class in Nandurbar and two others accused of abetting the crime.

Police claim that questions were leaked to unauthorized persons after being accessed prior to the test.A preliminary enquiry suggested paper leak was possible and subsequent test was cancelled.

It was about the MPSC Drug Inspector Group B preliminary exam for posts under Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration department, conducted on March 22, 2026.

The papers were allegedly leaked through insider access, officers say.

The police have arrested MPSC Assistant Section Officers Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe, Under Secretary Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendwe, Kautilya Academy director Pravin Dilip Patil and alleged conspirators Amrut Namdeo Patil and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil.

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Nandurbar-based coaching class under police spotlight in the matter.

After securing the questions ahead of the exam, they compiled a separate bundle and leaked it to unauthorised students.

Things took a dramatic turn when police had arrested Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil who had walked into MPSC as a whistleblower.

He was actually in the conspiracy of leak. He had arranged to get the papers and gave it to his ex-girlfriend through her father.The same woman consequently topped the list with the seventh rank.

All the accused have been presented in the Mumbai Sessions court where they were booked into police custody till September 2nd.

The MPSC would also hold the re- examination to give the chance again. Crime branch is in the course of investigation for further information.