MPs to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of Parliament session

New Delhi: All the Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including ministers and everyone who are slated to attend the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament have to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om, after chairing a preparatory meeting yesterday, informed that each and everyone who are going to attend the Parliament monsoon session which is starting from September 16 will have to undergo coronavirus test.

This apart, the number of the officials of ministries, personal staff of members of the Houses and media persons will also be reduced. COVID test of all those who will enter the campus of the Parliament will be conducted before their entry.

Birla further said that a COVID testing facility for officers and staff of the Parliament will also be made ready soon.

Several senior officers and experts of health ministry, AIIMS, ICMR, DRDO, and health department of Delhi attended the meeting.