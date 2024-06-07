MPs Meet: Rajnath Singh proposes PM Modi’s name as NDA leader

New-Delhi: BJP MP Rajnath Singh during the NDA’s MP meeting proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and Leader of the Lok Sabha.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, BJP MP Rajnath Singh says “I want to congratulate all the newly elected MPs.Today, we are here to elect the leader of the NDA. I believe that PM Narendra Modi’s name is the most suitable for all these posts.”

He said that after 1962, its going to be the first time when a government has been elected back to power for the third consecutive term.

During the MPs meet Home Minister Amit Shah also endorsed Narendra Modi’s name as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as the saffron camp is all set to form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time.