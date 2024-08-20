Mpox outbreak: Airport, Borders put on high alert, officials directed to enhance surveillance

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The Union health ministry has directed airport, ports and border authorities linked with Bangladesh and Pakistan to remain alert amid the rising cases of Monkeypox across the globe.

“We have alerted airports, ports and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Three central hospitals will have facilities for isolation like Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge,” say officials.

Reports said that the Centre has also directed all state governments to identify such designated hospitals under their jurisdiction.

The Officials have been asked to enhance surveillance and undertake effective measures for prompt detection of Mpox cases. The testing laboratories has been advised to be prepared for early diagnosis, with 32 laboratories across the country equipped to test for the Mpox virus.

Earlier, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi PK Mishra led a review meeting to take stock of the nation’s preparedness for Mpox. During the high-level meeting, it was briefed that there were no reported cases of Mpox in the country. According to the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, however, the enhanced surveillance measures are in place to ensure prompt detection and response.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern due to its prevalence in various parts of Africa.

(With ANI inputs)

