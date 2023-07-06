MP Urination case:CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer Dashmat Rawat

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Dashmat Rawat the tribal man and washed his feet at his official residence

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Dashmat Rawat the tribal man who was urinated on earlier this month and washed his feet at his official residence in Bhopal.

“I was pained to see that video,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the viral video in which a man named Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. “I apologise to you. People are like a God to me,” Chouhan told Rawat, according to ANI.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7)

Must Read

Interpol issues red notices against two fugitive gangsters

I dedicate life to helping limitless sentient beings, says…

Manipur Govt to open schools for classes 1 to 8

In the video shared, one can see Chief Minister applying teeka on Rawat’s forehead and garlanding him before sitting on a stool and washing his feet.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Smart City Park in Bhopal along with victim Dashmat Rawat and planted saplings.

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the main accused, Pravesh Shukla, after a purported video that showed him urinating on Rawat went viral on social media, and slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on him.

You might also like
Nation

Newborn found with high nicotine levels due to Mother’s tobacco addiction, know…

Nation

Kedarnath temple proposal viral video, authorities write to police

Nation

Petrol price in India will be Rs 15 per litre! Know what Union Minister Nitin Gadkari…

Nation

NET, SET, SLET mandatory for direct recruitment of assistant professors in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans