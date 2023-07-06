MP Urination case:CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer Dashmat Rawat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Dashmat Rawat the tribal man who was urinated on earlier this month and washed his feet at his official residence in Bhopal.

“I was pained to see that video,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the viral video in which a man named Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. “I apologise to you. People are like a God to me,” Chouhan told Rawat, according to ANI.

In the video shared, one can see Chief Minister applying teeka on Rawat’s forehead and garlanding him before sitting on a stool and washing his feet.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Smart City Park in Bhopal along with victim Dashmat Rawat and planted saplings.

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the main accused, Pravesh Shukla, after a purported video that showed him urinating on Rawat went viral on social media, and slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on him.