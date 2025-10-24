MP: Police seize 59 carbide guns, arrest two after children suffer eye injuries across state

Advertisement

Bhopal: Bhopal police on Friday seized approximately 59 carbide guns and arrested two suspects after several children suffered eye injuries while playing with them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2) of Bhopal, Vivek Singh, said the suspects were making the dangerous guns at home, and police have also seized pipes and carbide material.

A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and under Section 288 of the BNS.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Singh said, “When we learned that a carbide gun, reportedly made using a homemade method, potentially posing a risk to human life, we alerted everyone… We seized approximately 59 carbide guns and arrested two suspects… During interrogation, we discovered they were manufacturing the carbide guns at home. Pipes and carbide material have been seized from them… We have registered a case under Section 288 of the BNS and under the Explosives Act.”

Head of the department (HOD), Eye Department, Hamidia Hospital, Dr Kavita Kumari, said that six children are currently admitted in Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal, with serious eye injuries after playing with carbide guns, while 27 others have been treated and discharged.

She added that the hospital is providing treatment to help the children regain their vision, and the incident has caused great distress to their families.

Advertisement

“… Currently, six children are admitted in the hospital with serious injuries, 27 others have been treated and discharged. The hospital is providing treatment to ensure the children regain their vision. The incident has caused distress to the children’s families,” Kumari said.

Meanwhile, a prohibitory order has been issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, prohibiting the use of carbide guns in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh.

This comes after several children suffered eye injuries after playing with carbide guns in Bhopal.

According to the official order, no person, organisation, or trader will manufacture, store, sell or purchase prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel, or PVC pipes.

(Source: ANI)