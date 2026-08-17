MP: Police arrest arms smuggler with 3 country-made pistols, revolver in Indore

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Indore: Madhya Pradesh police arrested an alleged illegal arms smuggler and recovered three country-made pistols, a country-made revolver and four live cartridges from his possession, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Mithilesh Lashkari, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Mhow. Police took him into custody and were questioning him to ascertain the source of the weapons and their intended destination.

Speaking to reporters, Additional DCP (Zone 1), Sumit Kerkatta informed that the action was taken under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Sunday based on intel about a suspicious person riding a black motorcycle and carrying a black bag with him.

“Yesterday, police arrested an illegal arms smuggler under the Tejaji Nagar police station area. We received information that a suspicious person had been spotted on Ralamandal Road carrying a black bag and riding a black motorcycle. Acting on the information, Tejaji Nagar Police reached the spot and took action. During a search operation, three country-made pistols, one country-made revolver and four live 32-bore cartridges were recovered from his bag,” Kerkatta said.

The Additional DCP further said that during questioning, the accused failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the weapons. Following which, the police registered a case against him under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

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“In the interrogation conducted so far, the accused stated that he brought these weapons from Dhamnod, Dhar district. Though a detailed questioning is underway and we will seek police remand to investigate the matter further,” he said.

The officer added that considering that the accused was carrying four firearms together, it was possible that he was attempting to sell them. Nonetheless, technical evidence will also be collected to trace both the forward and backward links of the arms supply chain.

Additionally, Additional DCP Kerkatta said that Lashkari has a previous criminal record, including a case registered at Banganga police station for kidnapping and assault, besides the present case at Tejaji Nagar.

The total value of the seized property, including the motorcycle and firearms, has been estimated at around Rs 2 lakh, he added.

(Source: ANI)