Gwalior: Infuriated over the condition of an office toilet used by women employees in a state government office building here, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar decided to set an example in public hygiene — or perhaps put officials concerned to shame — and proceeded to clean it.

Tomar had gone to Moti Mahal building on Friday to discuss some issues with the Divisional Commissioner. While returning, some women employees complained to Tomar that the toilet reserved for them in the office building was not cleaned regularly and they were thus inconvenienced.

On hearing the complaint, Tomar inspected the toilets on the premises and found them dirty. He ordered the officials to bring toilet cleaner and brush etc and proceeded to clean these himself.

Tomar also urged the employees to take responsibility for keeping toilets in government offices clean. The officers too should constantly monitor and regularly get the toilets cleaned, he added.

The Minister also asked Revenue Department Joint Commissioner RP Bharti to take special care of public conveniences made available to women staff in government offices and take punitive action against those responsible for dirty toilets on the premises.

It is not the first time that Tomar has come forward to clean up the mess. Earlier, he had cleaned a stormwater drain with a shovel and swept a public park with a broom.

