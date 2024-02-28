MP Horror: Man hits wife with brick, tries to throw off balcony in Indore, 2nd wife cheering

Indore: In a very horrific incident, a man brutally bludgeoned his wife with a brick, stabbed her with knife and tried to throw her off the balcony while his second wife cheered in Indore.

The entire incident took place at Banganga area of Indore on Sunday. A video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused Jitendra Parmar was seen bludgeoning his wife’s head with a brick. He continued to hit her till she started bleeding profusely. The victim Pooja Parmar can be heard pleading to leave her, but the accused showed no mercy. He dragged her to balcony and even tried to throw her off the first floor.

Later, the victim has been admitted to the ICU in a critical condition.

According to reports, Pooja lives in Narwar along with her two children. On a Sunday afternoon, she was sleeping after taking medicine. All of a sudden her husband Jitendra entered the house along with second wife , mother and sister.

The accused picked up a knife. Her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and second wife caught hold of me and Jitendra stabbed both of her hands. Later, he dragged her to the balcony and tried to throw her down. She further added that Jitendra picked up a brick and hit her head several times.

The accused Jitendra has been sent to jail while his second wife and mother and sister have been booked for attempt to murder.

Banganga police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Jitendra. The police arrested him and presented him in the court. The court has sent the accused to jail.

According to the police, Jitendra got married for the second time three months ago. Since then he has not come home. There was a family dispute going on between him and his first wife Pooja Parma regarding this.

