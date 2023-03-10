MP grants female govt employees for 7 extra casual leaves

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced that women government employees in the state will be granted an additional seven days of casual leave per year, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Shivraj Chouhan said, “Women are contributing equally in every field, but they also have the responsibility of motherhood and care of home. So, we have decided to give additional seven days’ CL to all women employees.”

CM Chouhan also announced that, girl students who passed 10th will be given financial literacy lessons and sill training in areas such as handloom, embroidery, and traditional folks arts to help them earn a livelihood.

Earlier in January, the Kerala government issued order to grant menstrual leave to students in all state-run higher education institutions.