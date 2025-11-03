MP: Four-year-old boy dies, three of family hospitalised after suspected toxic gas leak in Gwalior

Gwalior: A four-year-old boy died and three members of his family were hospitalised following a suspected toxic gas leak in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, police said on Monday.

Officials said that the incident occurred on Sunday night near Pinto Park, under the jurisdiction of the Gola Ka Mandir police station.

“A family of four, including a man identified as Satendra Sharma, his wife, son and daughter, lived on the ground floor of a building near Pinto Park. Their landlord informed the police that the family had stored some wheat along with pesticide tablets, which likely released the poisonous gas. The four-year-old son of the family died while other members were hospitalised,” City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain said.

After receiving information, police and a forensic team reached the spot and began an investigation.

“Further action will be taken based on the probe report,” Jain added.

The affected family members are undergoing treatment, and an expert team has been called in to neutralise the gas. Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area as a precaution, and legal action will follow after the investigation, police added.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)