MP Forest Department Establishes Legal Cell to Track Court Cases

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has ordered an establishment of a dedicated Legal Cell at its headquarters in the state capital Bhopal to ensure effective monitoring and timely handling of court cases related to the department.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force, Madhya Pradesh, it has been observed that in several ongoing court matters, officers-in-charge (OICs) have either failed to file timely replies or remained absent during hearings. This has led to unpleasant situations and it has not only tarnished the department’s reputation but also reflects a failure to present the department’s position in court cases.

The order further noted, “There was no system at the headquarters level to continuously monitor all court cases, in view of which it has been decided to establish a “Legal Cell” at the Forest Department Headquarters, Van Bhawan, Bhopal.”

Speaking to ANI over phone, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), VN Ambade said, “A dedicated Legal Cell is being established to monitor the court cases, ensure timely response and avoid contempt proceedings. We observed that sometimes there were delays or an irregular approach in handling matters. Now, with the establishment of the Legal Cell, everything will be executed in a time-bound manner and proper compliance with the court directives will be ensured.”

“A Legal Cell portal will also be developed where details of all upcoming court proceedings will be recorded and previous case information will be updated to ensure systematic and streamlined functioning,” he added.

As per the order, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production), has been designated as the controlling officer of the Legal Cell. The Information Technology wing of the department will assist in developing a Legal Cell portal to facilitate monitoring and coordination.

Officers and staff already handling such cases will be assigned to the newly constituted Legal Cell as per the requirement. The Legal Cell will be operational from February 15, 2026.

(ANI)