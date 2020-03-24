MP Assembly session begins, Shivraj to prove majority

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday evening, will prove his majority on the floor of the house for which a four-day special session of the state Assembly has been convened from Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati has resigned from his post ahead of the commencement of the session. He sent his resignation to the deputy Speaker. “I am resigning from the post of Speaker of Assembly on moral ground,” he said.

According to an official in Assembly secretariat, three sittings will be held during the four-day session.

Besides the trust vote, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will also present vote on account for the financial year 2020-21 during the brief session, which will conclude on March 27.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had to resign as chief minister following the rebellion by 22 legislators.

In the 230-member house, BJP has 107 MLAs while the Congress number has reduced to just 92 from 114.

IANS