MP: 15-year-old girl arrested for killing father, minor brother, stuffed bodies in freezer

Haridwar: A 15-year-old has been arrested by the Haridwar police for allegedly killing her father, minor brother in the Millennium Society, Civil Lines area of Jabalpur, on March 15.

Reports say, she along with her 19-year-old boyfriend allegedly chopped their bodies into pieces and stuffed them inside the freezer after killing them.

Both the accused was on run since the murder and her boyfriend who is also a co-accused in the case is still missing.

According to the officials, the girl’s father Rajkumar Vishwakarma, a railway clerk disapproved of the accused’s relationship with the 19-year-old Mukul Singh.

In September 2023, the girl allegedly eloped with Mukul and later he was arrested under the POSCO act. After he was released on bail, both duo hatched a plan to kill her father Rajkumar.

After killing brother and father, both of them were on run before she was arrested. The cops are still on search for co-accused Mukul.

After the Haridwar police arrested her, during interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed her accomplice identity. Then they handed her over to Jabalpur police.