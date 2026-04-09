Mother suspects “foul play” after student found dead in Noida pond

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Noida: A young physical education student’s death in a Sector 94 pond has raised suspicions, with his family demanding a murder investigation.

The victim’s mother, Deep Mala, alleged her son’s body showed signs of a violent struggle, including black marks and V-shaped bruises on his back.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I feel that my child was murdered because he was always punctual, he would leave home at the same time every day and return home at the same time. In fact, every single one of his college lecturers has confirmed this, describing him as a very good and decent young man. But today, all of a sudden I don’t know what happened.”

She added that she had spoken to her son that morning. “He is a student of Physical Education. He was going for an exam at 10 am and said he would come by 2 or 3 pm,” she said.

Deep Mala emphasised that her son was responsible and disciplined, explaining, “He did not consume alcohol and always came home on time. His father was an army man, so he is the one who takes responsibility for the home on behalf of his father.”

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She described the condition of her son’s body at the morgue. “I went to the morgue, and they showed me my child. His entire body was covered in black marks–as if he had been beaten repeatedly. Furthermore, there are V-shaped bruises on his back.” she said, demanding strict action against those responsible for his death.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers and local police recovered the body following an intensive search operation.

Noida police have shifted the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and to verify the nature of the marks described by the mother. Investigators are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Sector 94 area and questioning acquaintances to reconstruct the student’s final hours.

While the NDRF was called in for the physical recovery of the body, the focus of the probe has now shifted to whether the student fell into the pond or was dumped there following a confrontation. No arrests have been made as authorities await the forensic report.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

Also Read: Female Student Found Dead At Hostel In Uttar Pradesh