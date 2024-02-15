Mother of Capt Vikram Batra, Kamal Kant Batra, dies at 77

New Delhi: In recent news, the mother of Kargil War Hero Vikram Batra, Kamal Kant Batra, breathed her last on Wednesday in Palampur of Himachal Pradesh. She died at the age of 77.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Kamal Kant Batra also held the position of an AAP leader until her demise. Mourning over the death of Batra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to his official handle on X to express his sorrow.

He wrote, “Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs Kamalkant Batra, mother of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

Notably, Kamal Kant Batra contested in the 2014 General elections from Hamipur in Himachal Pradesh as a candidate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, she quit the party within a few months expressing concerns over the functioning of the party.

In the 2014 General elections, Batra had lost to BJP candidate Anurag Singh Thakur.

She is the mother of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra lost his life at the mere age of 24 while fighting against the Pakistani forces during Kargil War. Captain Vikram Batra died on July 7, 1999. For his bravery and courage, he also earned the highest wartime gallantry “Param Vir Chakra.”