Mother kills minor son, daughter with help of lover in UP

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter with the help of her lover and dumped the bodies in a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

According to the police, the woman’s neighbours were also involved in the crime that took place on March 22. Six people have been detained for allegedly being involved in the crime.

The bodies of the children are yet to be recovered.

“On March 22, two siblings, a 10-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were murdered and their bodies were thrown into a canal by their mother and her lover, namely Saud who is a local councillor, along with help of their neighbours. When children went missing, a case was registered and the plot was revealed during probe,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Singh.