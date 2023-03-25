Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Mother kills minor son, daughter with help of lover in UP

A woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter with the help of her lover and dumped the bodies in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Mother kills son daughter
Crime scene (File Photo: IANS)

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter with the help of her lover and dumped the bodies in a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

According to the police, the woman’s neighbours were also involved in the crime that took place on March 22. Six people have been detained for allegedly being involved in the crime.

Take a look

Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI probe in land-for-job scam case

Delhi court adjourns hearing on Sisodia’s bail plea in ED case…

The bodies of the children are yet to be recovered.

“On March 22, two siblings, a 10-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were murdered and their bodies were thrown into a canal by their mother and her lover, namely Saud who is a local councillor, along with help of their neighbours. When children went missing, a case was registered and the plot was revealed during probe,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Singh.

Jyotishree Kisan 193 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Nation

West Bengal Governor inaugurates Bengal international film festival

Nation

Minor girl dies after rape in Karnataka’s Ramnagar

Nation

Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna, D.K Sivakumar from Kanakpura

Nation

Will take legal recourse as there is no automatic disqualification: Congress

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.