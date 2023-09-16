Mother-daughter die after speeding vehicle runs over them while sleeping outside shanties in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed after a speeding vehicle ran over them while they were sleeping outside their shanties near Majnu ka Tila in India’s capital city of Delhi. Meanwhile, three others were injured in the incident.

According to police reports, a tempo hit three people including a woman, near Majnu ka Tilla, 56 Pahadi, Civil Lines. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found that five people were injured due to the accident.

The police immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, a woman, identified as Jyoti was declared dead, while her four-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries during treatment. Another person, named Subash, and two children, aged six and 17 had minor injuries.

The accused driver, identified as Dinesh Rai, was caught and beaten up by the public who witnessed the accident. He was later arrested by the police.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Further detailed investigation into the matter is underway.