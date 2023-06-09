Mother, daughter among three killed in Delhi road collision

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, died and one was injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Delhi’s Dwarka area, a police official said on Friday.

The four victims were riding on the same bike. While Foola, 30, her daughter Diksha and Lakhan, 37, died, Foola’s husband Maate, 32, was injured.

According to the official, the incident was reported to the police in Dwarka North at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.

“The injured victims were transferred to the Indira Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment. Maate and Diksha were referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further care. Unfortunately, Foola and Lakhan were declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

“Diksha also succumbed to her injuries during the treatment at the hospital on Friday,” said the DCP.

“On initial probe, it was revealed that Lakhan was Maate’s brother-in-law. All four individuals hailed from the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and were engaged in labour work in Delhi,” said the DCP.

During the investigation, the police recorded a statement from Maate.

“He recounted that he, along with his family, were traveling on the motorcycle from Bharat Vihar towards Sector 17 in Dwarka when the Creta, coming from Sector 13, collided with it, resulting in the accident,” said the DCP.

A case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Dwarka North police station.

“We have successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Abrar, 24, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh,” the official added.