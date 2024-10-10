WATCH: Mortal remains of Ratan Tata brought to his residence

By KalingaTV Bureau
ratan tata
Pic Credits: ANI

Mumbai:  The mortal remains of noted industrialist Ratan Tata were brought to his residence in Colaba on October 10, following his death at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and a pivotal figure in one of India’s largest conglomerates, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9.

He was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup related to his age, but his condition deteriorated steadily over the past week. His passing marks a significant loss for the business community and the nation as a whole.

(Source: ANI)

