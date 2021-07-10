More than 90 cases of Delta Plus variant detected in Tripura

Agartala: More than 90 cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected in Tripura, confirmed COVID Nodal Officer Deep Debbarma on Friday.

Reports said that as many as 151 samples were sent for genome sequencing in West Bengal out of which more than 90 were found to be the new Delta Plus variant which is a matter of concern.

Tripura is the first northeastern state to report the cases of the new deadly variant of COVID-19. The current COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 56,169. At least 574 have died due to the virus in the state so far and the state has 5,152 active cases.

Tripura has reimposed its weekend curfew from 12 pm today to 6 am Monday, added reports.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry said that variants of concern of SARS-CoV2 have been found in 35 states and Union territories in the country. The highest numbers of these cases have been reported in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat.

The World Health Organisation has classified Delta variant as well as all Delta sub-lineages including Delta plus as a variant of concern.

The Delta Plus variant has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ because of the following characteristics:

Increased transmissibility

Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

Potential post vaccination immune escape