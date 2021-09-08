More than 50 missing as 2 boats collide in Brahmaputra River of Assam

Guwahati: More than 50 persons are missing as boat capsizes in Bramhaputra River of Assam. Two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Jorhat today, reported NDTV.

As per reports, about 100 people were onboard the two boats when these collided into each other at Nimati Ghat, about 350 km away from Guwahati. One of the boats was coming from Majuli, a river island of the River when it crashed the other boat that was going in the opposite direction.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials have reportedly reached the spot and started rescue operations.

Further information awaited.

In another boat accident today, six people are missing and feared dead after a boat capsized in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh’s Vindhyachal region on Wednesday.

Twelve members of a family were on the boat when it overturned and six of them were rescued by other boatmen.

Those missing include three women and three children.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed officials to speed up rescue operations.

According to the information, all the members were from Ranchi and had come to offer prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple.

After taking a bath in the Ganga, they were returning to the ghat when the accident took place.

Rescue operation is still continuing for the missing persons.