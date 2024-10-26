More than 25 lakh diyas to be lit on the occasion of Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): More than 25 lakh diyas to be lit on the occasion of Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year and aarti by 1100 people is expected, said reports on Saturday.

On the preparations for Deepotsav, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told ANI, “This time more diyas will be lit than last year, 25 lakh diyas will be lit. Arrangements have been made for aarti by 1100 people, there will be a drone show.

The Commissioner further said that, “We will organize new programs… Cultural programs will be started from October 28… Diyas will be lit in all the temples of Ayodhya… A large number of volunteers will be deployed.”

“(Since) this is the first Diwali in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, preparations are being made accordingly, ” the Commissioner further added.

It is worth mentioning here that, in a welcome Diwali gift the UP government is announcing zero power cuts from October 28 till November 15. The residents of this state are truly delighted. CM Yogi Adityanath made several important announcements regarding major festivals such as Diwali and Chhath. He added that special attention should be given to law and order.

In the months of November and December several festivals such as Dhanteras, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaidooj and Chhath. Apart from these there are several fares like Panchkosi, 14 Kosi Parikrama, Kartik Purnima Snan etc.

Peace, security and good governance should be ensured during this time. The entire team of UP government including the police and administration shall remain alert 24×7.

The CM further said that it should be ensured that there is uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours in the entire state from 28 October to 15 November.