More than 12 Pakistani nationals arrested in Bengaluru, probe underway

By Sudeshna Panda
Pakistani nationals arrested in Bengaluru
Representational image

Bengaluru: On Pakistani nationals arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara told ANI, “We have arrested few people…”

The Minister further said, “The unconfirmed report says that there are more people. I believe they belong to some religious organization or some outfit that is why they have to propagate that they have come here.”

“That is what the initial report says. But internally, we don’t know. We have informed the IB and the GoI agency. They have to initiate actions…They’re (the culprits) supposed to be representing some religious organisation and propagating that in India…”

We have arrested about half a dozen of them at the moment,” he further confirmed.

Also Read: Body of jawan recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, details here
You might also like

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express gets bomb scare, halted for 4 hours

PM Modi, Defence Min Rajnath Singh among other political leaders mourn Ratan…

WATCH: Mortal remains of Ratan Tata brought to his residence

Last rites of Ratan Tata to be performed with full state honours