More than 100 people dead in stampede during satsang in UP’s Hathras: Live Updates

Update: CM Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 50 thousand to the injured. At least 107 people, including mostly women, died in a major stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

According to the police, it appears that suffocation at the venue led to stampede situation in the “Satsang.”. It was very hot and humid during the event.

As per reports, there was a huge crowd gathered at the Satsang meeting of Bhole Baba, a religious preacher. The stampede took place when the meeting ended and everyone was rushing to leave the spot as it was very hot and humid. When they tried to move out, they started running and fell on each other.

Hathras: Atleast 27 people including 25 women were killed in stampede that broke out during the conclusion of Bhole Baba’s satsang at Phulrai village near Mandi of Sikandrarau in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh today.

“We have received 27 bodies, of which 25 are female and two are male. Some injured have also been taken to hospitals. We have heard that there was a stampede during a ”satsang’ but don’t have too many more details,” said Chief Medical Officer, Etah, Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi.

Later, a total of 15 women and children were taken to Etah Medical College for medical aid.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to reach the site immediately and expedite the relief work.

It is expected that the primary reason is a stampede during a religious event.

Further details will be revealed after the investigation.

