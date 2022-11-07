Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance

New-Delhi: The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of Morbi bridge collapse incident and issued notices to the state government and local authorities.

The bridge was situated over the Machchhu river collapsed when hundreds of people were enjoying Chhath Puja festival on the location.

Over 130 people were killed including children in the tragedy when the suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi district.

It also sought a status report in the matter from the chief secretary and home secretary by November 14. The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.

The Gujarat government had suspended a senior administrative official for paying negligence in the maintenance of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed last week.

Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the bridge collapse incident.