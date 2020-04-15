Monsoon to be normal this season, says IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast a normal monsoon this year.

“This year, we will witness a normal monsoon which is very crucial amid the nationwide lockdown for more than a month following the coronavirus outbreak,” the IMD said.

The IMD said that the seasonal rainfall from June to September is 100 per cent.

“96 to 100 per cent is considered as normal monsoon. According to long period average 88 cm seasonal rainfall is expected,” said the IMD official during a press conference while issuing the first stage long range forecast of southwest monsoon.

Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said that quantitatively the monsoon rainfall, during the monsoon season 2020, is expected to be 100 per cent of its long period average.

The IMD insisted there is a high probability that monsoon will be normal. “Good news is that it is estimated that the deficient rainfall will be 9 per cent. This forecast is based on the statistical model, it suggests that we will have a normal monsoon,” the IMD official added.