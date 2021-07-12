Monsoon session of Parliament to start from 19 July: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will take place from July 19 to August 13, informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

“The parliament session will run for 19 business days,” Birla said.

All the members and media will be allowed in accordance with COVID protocols and RT-PCR test is not mandatory, added Birla.

“We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo the test,” further added Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes ahead of 15 August.